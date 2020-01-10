ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 33.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $13.00 average price target, implying a 188.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.31 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, ADMA Biologics has an average volume of 666.8K.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate.