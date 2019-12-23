Adient (ADNT) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Adient (ADNT), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adient is a Hold with an average price target of $22.60.

The company has a one-year high of $26.40 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, Adient has an average volume of 1.24M.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanism, and Interiors segments.