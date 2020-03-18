Adient (ADNT) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Adient (ADNT) on March 16 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.50, close to its 52-week low of $8.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Adient has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.38, representing a 153.2% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.28 and a one-year low of $8.13. Currently, Adient has an average volume of 1.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADNT in relation to earlier this year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanism, and Interiors segments.