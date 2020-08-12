Adidas (ADDYY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Adidas (ADDYY) to Buy on August 10 and set a price target of EUR270.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adidas with a $293.23 average price target.

Adidas’ market cap is currently $58.9B and has a P/E ratio of 36.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.33.

adidas AG engages in design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The adidas Golf segment distribute and sell Adidas golf brand products. The Runtastic segment provides ecosystem for tracking and managing health and fitness data. The Other Businesses segment consists activities of the Y-3 label. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.