Adicet Bio (ACET) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Adicet Bio (ACET), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.21.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 47.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, implying a 106.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for aging-related diseases and conditions. It offers an immunotherapy under the TORC1 program. The company was founded by Chen Schor and Joan Mannick on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.