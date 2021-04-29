Adicet Bio (ACET) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Guggenheim and Canaccord Genuity gave Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Adicet Bio today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adicet Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50, an 83.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for aging-related diseases and conditions. It offers an immunotherapy under the TORC1 program. The company was founded by Chen Schor and Joan Mannick on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.