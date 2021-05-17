Adicet Bio (ACET) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and H.C. Wainwright gave Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Adicet Bio today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50.

