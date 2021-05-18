Adicet Bio (ACET) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Adicet Bio (ACET), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 42.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.60, representing an 117.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

