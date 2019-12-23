Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Loop Capital Markets

In a report released today, David Williams from Loop Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Adesto Technologies (IOTS), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.33.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adesto Technologies with a $12.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.97 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, Adesto Technologies has an average volume of 401.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Adesto Technologies Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of non-volatile memory products. It offers DataFlash, Fusion Serial Flash, Standard Serial Flash, EcoXiP, Mavriq and Moneta. The company was founded by Narbeh Derhacobian, Ishai Naveh, and Shane Hollmer in January 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

