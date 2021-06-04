Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.72, close to its 52-week low of $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics with a $9.33 average price target, implying a 96.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $727.7M and has a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.