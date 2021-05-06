Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities assigned a Hold rating to Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.84, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 38.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adaptimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.5 million and GAAP net loss of $36.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $728K and had a GAAP net loss of $29.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADAP in relation to earlier this year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.