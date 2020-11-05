Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Hold rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Five Prime Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adaptimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, an 83.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $502K and GAAP net loss of $29.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157K and had a GAAP net loss of $41.09 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.