Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Receives a Hold from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Hold rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 37.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.00 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADAP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors.

Read More on ADAP: