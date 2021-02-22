Adamis Pharma (ADMP) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma (ADMP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Adamis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Adamis Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.3 million and GAAP net loss of $7.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADMP in relation to earlier this year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and sales of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical and other drug products. It offers Symjepi product for allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction (ED), markets. The company was founded in June 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.