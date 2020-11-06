Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals with a $8.75 average price target.

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.79 million and GAAP net loss of $10.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.87 million.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.