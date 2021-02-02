Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $168.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.87.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.