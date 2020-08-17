Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75, implying an 86.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.48 million and GAAP net loss of $16.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.87 million.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.