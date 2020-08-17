Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Howard Kim- August 17, 2020, 6:22 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75, implying an 86.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.48 million and GAAP net loss of $16.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.87 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts