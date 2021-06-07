Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and Northland Securities gave Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $233.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADMS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, John MacPhee, a Director at ADMS bought 192,000 shares for a total of $126,720.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.