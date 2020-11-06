Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.3% and a 29.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.79 million and GAAP net loss of $10.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.87 million.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.