Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.3% and a 32.9% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75, representing a 98.9% upside. In a report issued on November 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $125.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.