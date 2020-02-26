Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.77, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 44.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.07.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.57 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 610K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.