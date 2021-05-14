ACV Auctions (ACVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on ACV Auctions (ACVA) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and DraftKings.

ACV Auctions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. It provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.