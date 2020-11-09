Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.05, close to its 52-week high of $40.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Acushnet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, which is a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.61 and a one-year low of $20.65. Currently, Acushnet Holdings has an average volume of 228.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOLF in relation to earlier this year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers golf bags, headwear, gloved, travel gear, and head covers. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The company was founded by Phil Young in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, MA.