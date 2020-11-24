Acumen Capital Believes Stella-Jones (STLJF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on November 7, Jim Byrne from Acumen Capital assigned a Buy rating to Stella-Jones (STLJF), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.00, close to its 52-week high of $35.52.

Byrne has an average return of 20.4% when recommending Stella-Jones.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrne is ranked #2251 out of 7112 analysts.

Stella-Jones has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.73, a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.52 and a one-year low of $16.51. Currently, Stella-Jones has an average volume of 539.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Stella-Jones, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.