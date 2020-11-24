Acumen Capital Believes IBI Group (IBIBF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on December 13, Jim Byrne from Acumen Capital maintained a Buy rating on IBI Group (IBIBF), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.60, close to its 52-week high of $5.66.

Byrne has an average return of 26.1% when recommending IBI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrne is ranked #2251 out of 7112 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IBI Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.89, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Desjardins also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.66 and a one-year low of $2.11. Currently, IBI Group has an average volume of 2,039.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IBIBF in relation to earlier this year.

IBI Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.