Acuity Brands (AYI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Acuity Brands (AYI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.74, close to its 52-week low of $67.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acuity Brands with a $129.25 average price target.

Based on Acuity Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $835 million and net profit of $57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $933 million and had a net profit of $79.6 million.

Acuity Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers, as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.