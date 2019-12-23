Actuant (EPAC) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Actuant (EPAC) on December 19 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.23, close to its 52-week high of $27.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Actuant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Based on Actuant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAC in relation to earlier this year.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments.