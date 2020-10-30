Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 78.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.62, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.73 and a one-year low of $50.51. Currently, Activision Blizzard has an average volume of 6.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Dennis Durkin, the CFO of ATVI sold 50,000 shares for a total of $4,175,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

