Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Andrew Marok from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.80, close to its 52-week high of $104.53.

Marok has an average return of 37.7% when recommending Activision Blizzard.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1687 out of 7331 analysts.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.30, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on February 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Activision Blizzard’s market cap is currently $77.9B and has a P/E ratio of 36.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.