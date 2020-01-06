Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on January 2, Andrew Marok from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.57, close to its 52-week high of $60.05.

Marok has an average return of 5.4% when recommending Activision Blizzard.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #2809 out of 5775 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $62.23 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.05 and a one-year low of $39.85. Currently, Activision Blizzard has an average volume of 6.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.