Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on April 3, Mario Lu from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.47, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.53 and a one-year low of $41.85. Currently, Activision Blizzard has an average volume of 7.94M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Read More on ATVI: