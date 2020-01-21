Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Robert W. Baird gave Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.22, close to its 52-week high of $61.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.70, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and net profit of $204 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.36 billion and had a net profit of $650 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.