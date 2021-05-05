Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Jefferies gave Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 65.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.54, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion and net profit of $509 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.99 billion and had a net profit of $525 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment companies, with it developing and publishing console, online and mobile games. The company operates through three business segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision unit develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content for the console, and the Blizzard and King segments focus on PC and mobile platforms.