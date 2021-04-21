Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Robert W. Baird gave Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.47.

Marok has an average return of 35.8% when recommending Activision Blizzard.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1856 out of 7459 analysts.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.18, a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $104.53 and a one-year low of $62.34. Currently, Activision Blizzard has an average volume of 5.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment companies, with it developing and publishing console, online and mobile games. The company operates through three business segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision unit develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content for the console, and the Blizzard and King segments focus on PC and mobile platforms.