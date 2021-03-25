Activision Blizzard (ATVI): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.59, representing a 24.1% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Activision Blizzard’s market cap is currently $70.12B and has a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment companies, with it developing and publishing console, online and mobile games. The company operates through three business segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision unit develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content for the console, and the Blizzard and King segments focus on PC and mobile platforms.