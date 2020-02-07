Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Hold rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.26, close to its 52-week high of $61.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Turtle Beach, and Take-Two.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.61.

Activision Blizzard’s market cap is currently $46.3B and has a P/E ratio of 28.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

