Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Electronic Arts.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Activision Blizzard’s market cap is currently $70.65B and has a P/E ratio of 32.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment companies, with it developing and publishing console, online and mobile games. The company operates through three business segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision unit develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content for the console, and the Blizzard and King segments focus on PC and mobile platforms.