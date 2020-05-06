Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Ryan Gee reiterated a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.43.

Gee has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Activision Blizzard.

According to TipRanks.com, Gee is ranked #4744 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $74.92 average price target, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Activision Blizzard’s market cap is currently $52.79B and has a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

