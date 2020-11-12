Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Maxim Group gave Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: ATNM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Alliance Global Partners. Analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 39.0% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.75, which is a 239.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.47 and a one-year low of $4.71. Currently, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 355.6K.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells. Its product pipeline includes Iomab-B, Actimab-A, and Actimab-M. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.