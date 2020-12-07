Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $147.3M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.11.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells. Its product pipeline includes Iomab-B, Actimab-A, and Actimab-M. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.