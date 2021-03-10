Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) on January 13 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals with a $43.33 average price target, implying a 440.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $109.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.36.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells. Its product pipeline includes Iomab-B, Actimab-A, and Actimab-M. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.