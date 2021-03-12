Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.33.

The company has a one-year high of $19.47 and a one-year low of $4.71. Currently, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 512.4K.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells. Its product pipeline includes Iomab-B, Actimab-A, and Actimab-M. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.