Acreage Holdings (ACRGF) Gets a Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Acreage Holdings (ACRGF) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46, close to its 52-week low of $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #4756 out of 5884 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acreage Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $14.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, Acreage Holdings has an average volume of 308.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acreage Holdings, Inc. engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.