Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.64, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Acorda Therapeutics with a $2.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.46 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, Acorda Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.52M.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its two main products are Ampyra and Zanaflex Capsules. The Ampyra is an oral drug, which treats to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis and Zanaflex Capsules, which is a short acting drug for the management of spasticity, a symptom of many central nervous system disorders, including multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.