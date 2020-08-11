Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report issued on August 4, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.74, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Assembly Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Acorda Therapeutics with a $3.00 average price target, a 312.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Acorda Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.62 million and GAAP net loss of $17.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.49 million.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its two main products are Ampyra and Zanaflex Capsules. The Ampyra is an oral drug, which treats to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis and Zanaflex Capsules, which is a short acting drug for the management of spasticity, a symptom of many central nervous system disorders, including multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.