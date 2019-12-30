Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acorda Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $9.50.

Based on Acorda Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $264 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.91 million.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its two main products are Ampyra and Zanaflex Capsules.