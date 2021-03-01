ACM Research (ACMR) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Hold rating to ACM Research (ACMR). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 79.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

ACM Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.75.

ACM Research’s market cap is currently $1.79B and has a P/E ratio of 146.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.29.

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It operates through the Space Alternated Phase Shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology. The company was founded by David H. Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.