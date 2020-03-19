ACM Research (ACMR) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on ACM Research (ACMR), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACM Research with a $42.14 average price target, implying a 92.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

ACM Research’s market cap is currently $313.9M and has a P/E ratio of 18.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It operates through the Space Alternated Phase Shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology. The company was founded by David H. Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.