ACM Research (ACMR) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on ACM Research (ACMR), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.9% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACM Research is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.25, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on ACM Research’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.61 million and net profit of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.85 million and had a net profit of $2.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACMR in relation to earlier this year.

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It operates through the Space Alternated Phase Shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology. The company was founded by David H. Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.