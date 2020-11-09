ACM Research (ACMR) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Hold rating to ACM Research (ACMR) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 77.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACM Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACM Research’s market cap is currently $1.65B and has a P/E ratio of 127.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACMR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It operates through the Space Alternated Phase Shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology. The company was founded by David H. Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.